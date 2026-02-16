Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The new tourist destinations holidaymakers are flocking to

Best places to visit in Iceland
  • The UN's annual World Tourism Barometer for 2025 revealed a 4% increase in international tourist arrivals globally, reaching 1.52 billion and setting a new post-pandemic record.
  • Africa recorded the largest regional growth in tourist arrivals at 8%, with North Africa showing particular strength, including a 14% increase for Morocco.
  • Europe continued to receive the most overall tourists with 793 million arrivals, a 4% rise from 2024, and Iceland experienced the highest European increase at 29%.
  • Asia and the Pacific registered the second-highest growth at 6%, reaching 331 million arrivals, while the Middle East grew by 3% and the Americas by 1%.
  • Globally, no region saw a decrease in tourist numbers, and tourism export revenues were estimated at $2.2 trillion (£1.6 trillion) in 2025, with further growth predicted for 2026.
