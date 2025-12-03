Hollywood star left feeling like a ‘goldfish’ after multiple brain surgeries
- Tyler Henry, known for his psychic abilities on 'Hollywood Medium', underwent his third brain surgery in six months this November.
- The latest procedure was to remove a recurring cyst and address swelling in his brain, following a previous surgery in May for a colloid tumour.
- Henry has updated fans on his recovery, revealing he experienced significant short-term memory loss, likening it to having the memory of a goldfish for two weeks, though it is now improving.
- He also mentioned having had an emergency brain surgery at 18 to remove a congenital cyst, indicating a history of such medical issues.
- His husband, Clint Godwin, confirmed the recent surgery was successful and that Henry is recovering well, expressing gratitude for the support received.