Beloved TikTok star dead at 31 hours after posting final video

TikTok star Tucker Genal, aged 31, died by suicide at his California home on Thursday.

His death was announced by his brothers, Carson and Connor, in a heartfelt Instagram tribute shared on Monday.

Genal was known to his 2.5 million followers for creating content featuring food, viral challenges, and videos with his siblings.

Hours before his death, he posted a TikTok video showing a picture from each month of the year, captioned, “Wish I could relive some of these moments twice.”

Fans noted the poignant nature of his final post, with the last image in black and white and the audio saying “over and out,” interpreting it as a farewell.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.