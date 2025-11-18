Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Beauty entrepreneur, 61, says she has other priorities over seeking a romantic partner

Trinny reveals she's moved house in new video
  • Beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, 61, revealed she prioritises other aspects of her life over dating, finding long dinners with "boring" people unappealing.
  • She stated her focus is on her daughter, travel, and engaging with people who stimulate her brain, rather than actively seeking a romantic partner.
  • Woodall expressed a strong desire to maintain her physical strength to remain independent and resilient, aiming to be able to handle tasks like lifting a heavy suitcase even at 80.
  • She reflected on her past struggle with drug addiction, entering rehab at 26 and feeling "relieved to be alive" after six friends died during her recovery.
  • Woodall views these challenging experiences as formative, believing they were essential for her personal growth and current success.
