Beauty entrepreneur, 61, says she has other priorities over seeking a romantic partner
- Beauty entrepreneur Trinny Woodall, 61, revealed she prioritises other aspects of her life over dating, finding long dinners with "boring" people unappealing.
- She stated her focus is on her daughter, travel, and engaging with people who stimulate her brain, rather than actively seeking a romantic partner.
- Woodall expressed a strong desire to maintain her physical strength to remain independent and resilient, aiming to be able to handle tasks like lifting a heavy suitcase even at 80.
- She reflected on her past struggle with drug addiction, entering rehab at 26 and feeling "relieved to be alive" after six friends died during her recovery.
- Woodall views these challenging experiences as formative, believing they were essential for her personal growth and current success.