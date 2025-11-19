What to know about Travel Tuesday
- Travel Tuesday is an annual sales event dedicated to travel deals, taking place the day after Cyber Monday, which follows Thanksgiving.
- In 2025, Travel Tuesday is scheduled for 2 December, offering significant discounts on flights, hotel stays, and holiday packages.
- The concept, coined by online booking platform Hopper in 2017, has rapidly gained traction, with search interest increasing over 500 per cent between 2021 and 2023.
- Airlines and hotel chains typically lower prices during late November and early December, making it an ideal period for securing travel bargains.
- To find the best deals, consumers are advised to browse offers, set a budget, be flexible with dates and destinations, and consider booking directly with providers.