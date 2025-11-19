Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to know about Travel Tuesday

Travel Tuesday is a great opportunity to pick up some excellent deals
Travel Tuesday is a great opportunity to pick up some excellent deals (Getty/iStock)
  • Travel Tuesday is an annual sales event dedicated to travel deals, taking place the day after Cyber Monday, which follows Thanksgiving.
  • In 2025, Travel Tuesday is scheduled for 2 December, offering significant discounts on flights, hotel stays, and holiday packages.
  • The concept, coined by online booking platform Hopper in 2017, has rapidly gained traction, with search interest increasing over 500 per cent between 2021 and 2023.
  • Airlines and hotel chains typically lower prices during late November and early December, making it an ideal period for securing travel bargains.
  • To find the best deals, consumers are advised to browse offers, set a budget, be flexible with dates and destinations, and consider booking directly with providers.
In full

