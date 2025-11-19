What is Travel Tuesday?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’ve all heard of the bumper Black Friday weekend – but there’s a new day in the deals arena specifically for those seeking their next travel fix.

Bargain hunters often use the Thanksgiving sales to find the most sought-after offers, with a string of great value travel deals as airlines and hotel chains lower their prices.

But, for some, Black Friday is only the beginning. Across the board, several platforms save amazing deals for a day dubbed “Travel Tuesday”, this year falling on 2 December.

We expect to see even more discounts on flights, hotel stays and related travel deals from airlines and operators around the world in 2025.

Simon Calder, travel correspondent for The Independent, said: “In the short term, the dying days of November and the first two weeks of December comprise the lowest of seasons when the airlines cut fares to whatever level they need to fill their planes.”

If you’ve been holding off on booking that holiday, wait no longer – we’ll be updating this guide with the deals you need to take advantage of Travel Tuesday.

What is Travel Tuesday?

open image in gallery Travel Tuesday will fall on 2 December in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Falling the day after Cyber Monday every year, Travel Tuesday is to the travel industry what Cyber Monday is to the tech and online retail sector. It’s a day of travel-only offers and savings offered by hotel companies, airlines, travel agents and more.

Online booking platform Hopper is credited with coining the term in 2017 after finding that the Tuesday following Thanksgiving was a profitable time to book flights.

According to consulting firm McKinsey & Company, travel companies have taken note, with search interest for “Travel Tuesday” up over 500 per cent from 2021 to 2023.

We expect the best deals to be from US-based companies, but keep an eye out, as there might be some surprises from other parts of the world, including the UK, as the marketing concept gains traction.

When is Travel Tuesday 2025?

Sometimes called “Travel Deals Tuesday”, the fairly recent phenomenon – less long-running than its Friday and Monday counterparts – will fall on 2 December in 2025.

Tips for shopping on Travel Tuesday

It’s a good idea to browse before you shop to compare prices on the sale day. As always, set a budget and try your best to stick to it, but also be flexible with dates and destinations if you want to save the most money – bundled holidays often offer the best savings on Travel Tuesday.

Sign up to be notified by your favourite providers, airlines or hotels, and book directly with them if possible, as they usually offer the best savings.

