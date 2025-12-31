New law requires tortillas sold in US state to have extra ingredient
- A new California law, AB 1830, requires that corn masa flour, the primary ingredient in corn tortillas, must contain a specified amount of folic acid.
- This requirement comes into effect on January 1, 2026, aiming to boost folic acid intake among pregnant Latina women.
- Folic acid is crucial for infant health, significantly reducing birth defects of the spine and brain by up to 70 percent.
- State data indicates that Latina women in California are the least likely demographic to consume sufficient folic acid early in pregnancy.
- The legislation specifies fortification levels, requiring 0.7 milligrams of folic acid per pound of corn masa flour and 0.4 milligrams per pound for wet corn masa products.