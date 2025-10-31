Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tori Spelling on why she homeschooled her daughter

Video Player Placeholder
Six Surprising Things That Can Make Eczema Worse
  • Tori Spelling has opened up about homeschooling her daughter, Stella, after she experienced severe bullying due to her eczema.
  • Stella's eczema, which caused constant flare-ups on her face and arms, led her to miss almost her entire sixth-grade year because she “was so bullied and so traumatised”.
  • Spelling, who also suffers from eczema, sought effective treatments for Stella, aiming to avoid steroid creams.
  • Stella, now 17, successfully manages her condition using a non-steroidal solution called Zoryve.
  • The actor highlighted the emotional trauma Stella endured due to the bullying and her own journey to find a suitable treatment.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in