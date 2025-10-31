Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tori Spelling is opening up about homeschooling her daughter, Stella, after she was bullied because of her eczema.

The 52-year-old actor spoke about her daughter’s experience with the skin condition, including how she first started showing symptoms as a toddler, during a new interview. Spelling — who has experienced eczema herself — said that when Stella constantly had flare-ups, like itchy skin patches, on her face and arms, her classmates were unkind to her.

“It makes me really proud to see what you've gone through,” she told People about her now-17-year-old daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Dean McDermott. “Because she was bullied so bad from it. It really got bad in fifth grade, and then she missed almost her full sixth-grade year because she was so bullied and so traumatized over all of it that she didn't want to go to school.”

“We had to do homeschooling, and she was terrified to go back to school because of it,” she continued.

According to the Mayo Clinic, eczema — also known as dermatitis — can cause symptoms such as painful itching, red or swollen rashes, and dry, cracked, or scaly skin. Treatment for the condition, which isn’t contagious, can include applying a prescription-strength corticosteroid cream or using prescription-strength pills.

Tori Spelling says daughter was ‘terrified’ of going back to school after being bullied over her eczema ( Getty Images )

Spelling said her experience with eczema encouraged her to find a treatment for her daughter that would be effective.

“It was through my journey for years, not having anything, and then having to deal with Stella having it since she was a toddler, and not wanting to have her on steroid creams and just having really nothing that we could do that would ever solve the problem. Hers is constant,” the 90210 star explained.

“She would get it on her arms, on her hands, on her face. Then, she also has seborrheic dermatitis, so it's on her scalp,” she added.

Stella now uses a non-steroidal solution called Zoryve, which has helped managed her eczema.

Spelling and McDermott split in 2024 after 18 years together, citing irreconcilable differences. Along with Stella, the former couple share four other children: Liam, 18, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13, and Beau, six.

In an episode of her podcast released earlier this year, Spelling recalled the question from her daughter Hattie that helped inspire her decision to file for divorce.

“Have you ever considered what it would be like to be with someone else and not dad and get treated right?” she recalled Hattie asking her on the misSPELLING podcast.

“It got to the point where it was worse for the kids to see us together,” Spelling continued. “We could no longer hide what was happening, the fights.”