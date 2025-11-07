Tinder’s new AI tool that may improve your chances of a match
- Tinder is set to introduce a new AI feature called "Chemistry" which will analyse users' camera rolls to understand their personality and interests.
- The feature aims to combat "swipe fatigue" by presenting users with more compatible matches, requiring them to opt-in and grant the AI access to their photos.
- This initiative is a significant component of Tinder's planned 2026 product experience, according to its parent company, Match Group.
- Match Group reported a 7 per cent decline in Tinder's paying users in the most recent quarter, continuing a two-year trend of subscriber reduction.
- Despite Tinder's challenges and a projected $14 million cost for running tests, Match Group's overall revenue saw a 2 per cent increase, partly due to the performance of other apps like Hinge.