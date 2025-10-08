Timothee Chalamet’s new haircut for forthcoming movie raises eyebrows
- Timothée Chalamet has debuted a new buzz cut hairstyle, garnering mixed reactions from fans.
- He revealed his new look during an Instagram livestream while promoting his upcoming film, 'Marty Supreme'.
- 'Marty Supreme' stars Chalamet as professional table tennis player Marty Mauser and is set to hit cinemas on Christmas Day.
- The film recently had a surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival, receiving early positive reviews.
- Critics have praised Chalamet's performance in 'Marty Supreme', highlighting his commitment and the film's exhilarating nature.