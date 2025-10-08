Timothée Chalamet unveils drastic new haircut in Marty Supreme promotion

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet has changed up his signature hairstyle, garnering mixed reactions from fans.

The Wonka star, 29, was photographed filming in New York City on Tuesday, rocking a buzz cut under a blue cap while dressed in casual jeans and a sweatshirt.

Chalamet then fully revealed his new haircut in an Instagram livestream to promote his upcoming movie, Marty Supreme, where he plays professional table tennis player Marty Mauser.

In the livestream, Chalamet was in a clear box surrounded by orange ping pong balls as he removed a headpiece and showed viewers his new hair. The clip ended with the actor reminding viewers that Marty Supreme hits theaters Christmas Day.

Many fans were quick to turn to X to express their disdain for the actor’s new haircut, claiming it aged him.

'He looks like he's about to drop the most emotional techno album of the year,' one social media user said about Chalamet's new haircut

“Homie is about to enlist in the Marine Corps,” one person joked on X, while another user wrote, “He looks like he’s about to drop the most emotional techno album of the year.”

“Holy s*** he’s 40 already? Damn time flies,” a third person wrote on the social media platform.

However, not everyone was completely against the buzz-cut as one fan wrote, “Oh timothee bald as hell and i'm here for it.”

Chalamet debuted his new style in an Instagram Live video promoting 'Marty Supreme'

The actor’s new haircut debuted shortly after Monday’s surprise world premiere of Marty Supreme at the New York Film Festival, which saw early positive reviews from attendees.

At the festival, the film’s director, Josh Safdie, was joined by Chalamet and fellow cast members, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler Okonma (Tyler, the Creator) and Odessa A’zion. Fran Drescher and Abel Ferrara also star but were not in attendance.

Chalamet is known for his thick black hair

“This movie — in many ways, beyond being about Marty Mauser — is a love letter to New York,” Chalamet said at the screening, according to Variety.

“I went to high school down the street,” he added, referring to LaGuardia High School. “This is f***ing awesome to be here.”

The first reactions to the film flooded X shortly after, heaping praise on Chalamet’s performance.

“Timothée Chalamet, speaking a mile a minute with a hyperactive mind and unshakable confidence, throws himself into the role with total commitment, emotionally and physically, crescendoing in a climatic [sic] moment that had the audience standing on their feet and cheering,” wrote Next Best Picture Editor-In-Chief Matt Neglia.

“The result is a performance and a film that feels as exhilarating, surprising, and nerve-shredding as anything Safdie has ever directed.”