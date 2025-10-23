Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Times Square New Year’s Eve ball is getting an upgrade

Moment ball drops in Times Square as New York welcomes 2025
  • The annual New Year's Eve ball in New York City is receiving its ninth makeover in 118 years for the upcoming celebration at the end of 2025.
  • The updated ball will feature 5,280 Waterford crystals, an increase of 2,592 crystals compared to the previous year's design.
  • This new iteration is the first to incorporate spherical crystals in three different sizes, departing from the earlier triangular shapes.
  • Each crystal will display a unique pattern, embodying the theme of “Infinite Joy, Infinite Light, Infinite Beginnings” for the new year.
  • A new Premium Ball Experience will allow visitors to participate in adorning the ball by replacing a 2025 crystal with a new 2026 one, with old crystals available as souvenirs.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in