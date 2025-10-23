Times Square New Year’s Eve ball is getting an upgrade
- The annual New Year's Eve ball in New York City is receiving its ninth makeover in 118 years for the upcoming celebration at the end of 2025.
- The updated ball will feature 5,280 Waterford crystals, an increase of 2,592 crystals compared to the previous year's design.
- This new iteration is the first to incorporate spherical crystals in three different sizes, departing from the earlier triangular shapes.
- Each crystal will display a unique pattern, embodying the theme of “Infinite Joy, Infinite Light, Infinite Beginnings” for the new year.
- A new Premium Ball Experience will allow visitors to participate in adorning the ball by replacing a 2025 crystal with a new 2026 one, with old crystals available as souvenirs.