Coca-Cola is no longer the Tesco meal deal drink of choice
- Red Bull has surpassed Coca-Cola to become the most popular drink in Tesco's meal deal, as revealed by the supermarket's annual Clubcard Unpacked report.
- The Chicken Club Sandwich continues its reign as the nation's favourite main, and the Protein Egg Pot secured its position as the preferred snack for a second consecutive year.
- The report highlights significant regional variations in customer choices, with the Just Ham Sandwich popular in Scotland, Wales, and the North West, and the Smoked Ham and Mature Cheddar sub favoured in Yorkshire and the Humber.
- Snack preferences also diverged regionally, with Hula Hoops BBQ Beef Big Hoops preferred in the East of England and South West, and McCoy’s crisps popular in Scotland and Wales.
- While Red Bull led overall, Coca-Cola remained the top drink in Scotland, Wales, and the Isle of Man, with Pepsi Max preferred in Northern Ireland; London was unique for bananas being the most bought Clubcard item, unlike milk elsewhere.