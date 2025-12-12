Fan-favourite chocolates set to get pricier this Christmas
- Chocolate prices have increased by 18.4 per cent since last year, making festive treats significantly more expensive this Christmas.
- Rising cocoa costs are driving the price surge, with items like Terry’s Chocolate Orange up 38 pence.
- Manufacturers, including Nestle and McVitie's, are reducing cocoa content in popular items to offset these rising costs, a practice sometimes referred to as “skimpflation”.
- This reformulation means products such as Nestle's Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband, and McVitie's Penguin and Club bars, no longer meet the UK's official “milk chocolate” definition.
- Nestle stated that significant increases in cocoa costs have made manufacturing much more expensive, leading them to use cheaper alternatives like vegetable fat in some products.