Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Fan-favourite chocolates set to get pricier this Christmas

Chocolate prices soar ahead of Christmas despite drop in cocoa costs
  • Chocolate prices have increased by 18.4 per cent since last year, making festive treats significantly more expensive this Christmas.
  • Rising cocoa costs are driving the price surge, with items like Terry’s Chocolate Orange up 38 pence.
  • Manufacturers, including Nestle and McVitie's, are reducing cocoa content in popular items to offset these rising costs, a practice sometimes referred to as “skimpflation”.
  • This reformulation means products such as Nestle's Toffee Crisp and Blue Riband, and McVitie's Penguin and Club bars, no longer meet the UK's official “milk chocolate” definition.
  • Nestle stated that significant increases in cocoa costs have made manufacturing much more expensive, leading them to use cheaper alternatives like vegetable fat in some products.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in