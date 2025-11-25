Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

American Pie star files police report after claiming she was drugged at a bar

Tara Reid interview
  • American Pie actor Tara Reid is recovering after claiming she was drugged at a bar in Chicago.
  • Footage obtained by TMZ shows Reid being moved into a wheelchair and then an ambulance from a hotel lobby on Sunday.
  • Reid stated she ordered a drink on Saturday night, left it unattended, and found a napkin on it upon returning, after which she passed out and woke up in hospital.
  • “Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with,” a representative for Reid told The Independent. “She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time."
  • Hospital staff reportedly told Reid she had been drugged, though the specific substance was not identified.
