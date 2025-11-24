Tara Reid ‘recovering’ after claiming her ‘drink was tampered with’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tara Reid is currently recovering after claiming she was drugged at a bar in Chicago, The Independent has learned.

The American Pie actor, 50, was seen being moved from a hotel lobby to an ambulance Sunday, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

In the clip, people were first seen moving Reid into a wheelchair as she began slurring her words while her head swayed back and forth. As she was being pushed through the hotel’s lobby, her body had gone limp as she fell halfway out of the chair, needing to be placed back on before being relocated to an ambulance, which took her to a nearby hospital.

According to TMZ, Reid checked into her hotel Saturday and ordered a drink at the bar at around 10:30 p.m. before running into a group of YouTubers in the lobby. One of them joined her to smoke a cigarette outside. After returning to the bar 30 minutes later, her drink was covered with a napkin that she had not originally placed on it. The next thing she remembered after consuming the drink was being in the hospital.

“Without finishing my drink, I just passed out,” she told TMZ Live. “Before I knew it, I was at the hospital, eight hours later. It’s really scary… You have to really be careful with your drink. [The hospital] said, ‘You got drugged last night at the bar.’”

‘Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time,’ Reid’s representatives told ‘The Independent’ ( Getty Images )

She noted that the hospital’s explanation was “vague,” and she was never informed what drug was in her system at the time.

Reid told the publication she only had one drink that night, despite her previous substance abuse issues, such as being photographed at Promises Treatment Center back in 2008.

“Tara Reid has filed a police report after an incident in which she believes her drink was tampered with,” a representative for Reid told The Independent. “She is cooperating fully with the investigation. Tara is recovering and asks for privacy during this traumatic time. She also urges everyone to be careful, watch your drinks and never leave them unattended, as this can happen to anyone. She will not be making further comments at this stage.”

Reid has recently remained largely out of the public eye, with her last red carpet appearance being in March for the premiere of the Indonesian horror film Pabrik Gula in Los Angeles. Currently, she is set to star in The Dreamer Cinderella, which hits theaters in January 2026.

She has, however, opened up about her appearance in recent years after viewers of season two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test claimed she was too skinny.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Inquisitor in 2023, the actor explained that her body has always been criticized, but bullying is a two-way street. “If we were overweight, then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying, too,” she said.