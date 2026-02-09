Strictly’s Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg give glimpse into baby boy’s nursery
- Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have given fans a look at their baby boy's newly decorated nursery.
- The couple shared an Instagram montage on Sunday (8 February), documenting the room's transformation.
- The nursery features green painted walls, duck wallpaper, a cot, and shelves.
- They added finishing touches, including toys, paintings, and rackets to the room.
- Joe Sugg highlighted a bookshelf made by his grandfather as his favourite item in the nursery.
