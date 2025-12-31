Banks and stock market closed on New Year’s Day, but you can still shop
- New Year's Day 2026 is observed as a federal holiday, affecting the operating hours of various businesses across the U.S.
- All banks and the U.S. postal service will be closed on January 1, with many employees receiving the day off.
- Major retailers such as Costco, Trader Joe's and Aldi will be closed for the entire day in observance of the holiday.
- Several large stores, including Target, Walmart, Wegman and Kroger, are scheduled to operate during their normal business hours, though Kroger pharmacies will be closed.
- Other retailers like BJ's, Whole Foods, CVS, Starbucks and Dunkin' Donuts will be open but may have adjusted or limited hours.