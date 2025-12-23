Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The stores open on Christmas Day as Walmart and big chains close up shop

Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day but pharmacy hours may vary
Walgreens stores will be open on Christmas Day but pharmacy hours may vary (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • Most major retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Target, and Costco, will be closed on Christmas Day.
  • Several other large chains such as Kroger, Aldi, Home Depot, and Macy's are also confirmed to be closed for the holiday.
  • Businesses like CVS, Starbucks, and Albertsons will have modified or limited hours, with customers advised to check local listings.
  • Walgreens stores will generally be open on Christmas Day, though pharmacy hours may differ, and 24-hour locations will operate as usual.
  • Convenience stores such as Sheetz and most 7-Eleven locations are expected to remain open, often with regular 24/7 service.
