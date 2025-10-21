Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Starbucks announces return of fan-favorite Red Cup Day

Top 10 Starbucks Frappuccinos
  • Starbucks announced its annual Red Cup Day promotion will return on Thursday, November 13.
  • Customers will receive a free 16-ounce limited-edition red reusable coffee cup with the purchase of any holiday-themed drink.
  • The promotion is available in-store, at the drive-thru, or via the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery, while stocks last.
  • Starbucks also revealed its holiday menu, which launches on November 6, featuring returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte.
  • New holiday menu items include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, alongside returning baked goods.
In full

