Starbucks announces return of fan-favorite Red Cup Day
- Starbucks announced its annual Red Cup Day promotion will return on Thursday, November 13.
- Customers will receive a free 16-ounce limited-edition red reusable coffee cup with the purchase of any holiday-themed drink.
- The promotion is available in-store, at the drive-thru, or via the Starbucks app for pick-up or delivery, while stocks last.
- Starbucks also revealed its holiday menu, which launches on November 6, featuring returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte.
- New holiday menu items include the Polar Bear Cake Pop and Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread, alongside returning baked goods.