Australian influencer Stacey Hatfield dies unexpectedly
- Australian influencer Stacey Hatfield, known for promoting a natural and toxic-free lifestyle, has died unexpectedly.
- She passed away on September 29, 2025 shortly after giving birth to her first son, Axel, at home.
- Her death was caused by an unforeseen and extremely rare complication that arose after the successful home birth.
- Hatfield's husband, Nathan Warnecke, shared the tragic news on her Natural Spoonfuls Instagram page, describing her as his soulmate.
- A GoFundMe page has been launched to support Warnecke with funeral costs, baby supplies, and childcare as he navigates being a single father.