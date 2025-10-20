Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A beloved Australian influencer known for using her platform to promote foods with natural ingredients has unexpectedly died.

Stacey Hatfield’s husband, Nathan Warnecke, shared the news Sunday on her Natural Spoonfuls Instagram page, revealing that she died shortly after giving birth to their first son. The couple were just two months shy of their first wedding anniversary.

“Its with heavy heart that i share with you the unexpected passing of my beautiful wife, soul mate and best friend, Stacey Warnecke (Hatfield),” the lengthy Instagram caption began.

“Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home,” he continued. “Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose, and she passed after being transferred to hospital. Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

Warnecke continued, describing Hatfield as “the reason I got up in the morning.”

Stacey Hatfield (right) and Nate Warnecke were two months away from celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary ( Instagram )

“As her husband, i couldn't ask for a better partner,” he added. “She was the most beautiful, loving, caring, hardworking, disciplined, intelligent and trustworthy human being i've ever known.”

He also touched on his wife’s social media career, noting that she started her “natural lifestyle” wellness brand in 2019 before expanding to develop her social media content creation company Waffl.

However, Warnecke said Hatfield’s “biggest dream” was to be a mother.

“She did it on her terms, exactly the way she always dreamed of doing it. She loved being pregnant and over the last 9 months told our son she loved him everyday. She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him. She loved him so much and still, continues to love him,” her husband wrote in the Instagram post.

In addition to the social media post, Warnecke has also launched a GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his wife’s funeral and memorial, baby supplies and possible childcare, household bills and time off work.

The page’s description explained that Warnecke is a surveyor who often works the night shift to establish new roads and highways, meaning it would be difficult to go back to work while also being a single father.

“Every dollar raised will give Nathan the time and space that he needs to begin the long road to healing and ensure that Axel is surrounded by the love and support he needs and that Stacey would have wished for,” the description read.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has raised a total of $33,871 Australian dollars out of its $50,000 goal.