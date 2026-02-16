YouTuber-led chicken chain announces growth to these major cities
- YouTube collective The Sidemen are set to significantly expand their fried chicken venture, Sides, with plans to open 15 new restaurants this year.
- The brand aims to deepen its presence across the UK, with new sites planned for Scotland, Cardiff, and Liverpool.
- Sides also revealed plans for further international growth, with new openings scheduled for India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UAE.
- Launched in 2021, Sides currently operates five UK outlets in Essex, Manchester, London, Kent, and Birmingham, alongside an international site in Singapore.
- The Sidemen, a YouTube collective with 22 million subscribers, expressed their excitement for the brand's continued expansion and reach.
