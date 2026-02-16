Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

YouTuber-led chicken chain announces growth to these major cities

Sides specialises in hot fried chicken and currently has five UK restaurants
Sides specialises in hot fried chicken and currently has five UK restaurants ( Sides/PA)
  • YouTube collective The Sidemen are set to significantly expand their fried chicken venture, Sides, with plans to open 15 new restaurants this year.
  • The brand aims to deepen its presence across the UK, with new sites planned for Scotland, Cardiff, and Liverpool.
  • Sides also revealed plans for further international growth, with new openings scheduled for India, Malaysia, Singapore, and the UAE.
  • Launched in 2021, Sides currently operates five UK outlets in Essex, Manchester, London, Kent, and Birmingham, alongside an international site in Singapore.
  • The Sidemen, a YouTube collective with 22 million subscribers, expressed their excitement for the brand's continued expansion and reach.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in