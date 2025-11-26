Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How sex toys can help improve the health of older women

The research, published in Menopause , involved over 3,000 women in the US
The research, published in Menopause , involved over 3,000 women in the US
  • A new study suggests that women aged over 60 could improve their health through the use of sex toys.
  • The research, published in Menopause, involved over 3,000 women in the United States aged 60 and older, revealing a growing prevalence of masturbation and sex toy use in this demographic.
  • The study found that those who almost always or always used sex toys during masturbation were significantly more likely to report almost always having an orgasm.
  • The Menopause Society indicated that orgasms are associated with positive health outcomes, including improved cognitive function, pain relief, better sleep, and reduced stress and depression.
  • Researchers recommend that healthcare professionals provide more information to older women on these topics to destigmatise sexuality and enhance understanding of female sexual function.
