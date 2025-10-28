Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

These 5 foods will help prevent seasonal depression – and they taste good

What is seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?
  • Millions of Americans experience seasonal depression, with approximately 10 million suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a condition more prevalent in women.
  • SAD symptoms include lethargy, sadness, difficulty waking, reduced energy and increased appetite, which can be counteracted by specific dietary choices.
  • Experts suggest that foods rich in antioxidants, such as dark chocolate and wild blueberries, can help; dark chocolate reduces stress and improves mood, while blueberries boost brain blood flow and prevent cortisol release.
  • Fatty fish like salmon are beneficial due to omega-3 fatty acids, which produce mood-enhancing dopamine and serotonin, and Vitamin D, crucial for serotonin retention.
  • Nuts, particularly walnuts, provide magnesium to alleviate anxiety and omega-3s, while spinach offers magnesium, tryptophan, and folate, all contributing to serotonin release, promoting calm and reducing stress.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in