Sainsbury’s teams up with the BFG again for 2025 Christmas advert

Sainsbury's recruit the BFG for 2025 Christmas advert
  • Sainsbury's has released its Christmas 2025 advert, which features an iconic children's character.
  • The retailer has reunited customers with Roald Dahl's BFG, who previously starred in their 2024 Christmas campaign.
  • In this year's advert, the BFG collaborates with Annie, a real-life Sainsbury's staff member.
  • Their mission is to save Christmas from the Greedy Giant, who is stealing festive dinners and breaking decorations.
  • Radha Davies, Sainsbury's marketing director, expressed delight in the continued collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company, calling the BFG the 'perfect partner'.
