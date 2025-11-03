Sainsbury’s teams up with the BFG again for 2025 Christmas advert
- Sainsbury's has released its Christmas 2025 advert, which features an iconic children's character.
- The retailer has reunited customers with Roald Dahl's BFG, who previously starred in their 2024 Christmas campaign.
- In this year's advert, the BFG collaborates with Annie, a real-life Sainsbury's staff member.
- Their mission is to save Christmas from the Greedy Giant, who is stealing festive dinners and breaking decorations.
- Radha Davies, Sainsbury's marketing director, expressed delight in the continued collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company, calling the BFG the 'perfect partner'.