Ruth Langsford on new partner ‘anxiety’ after Eamonn Holmes split
- Ruth Langsford made a rare comment about relationships during a recent episode of Loose Women.
- The broadcaster admitted she would be 'anxious about a new partner'.
- Her remarks were made during a panel discussion concerning intimacy in later life.
- The debate was prompted by a storyline from the new series of Netflix's Bridgerton.
- Langsford announced her separation from Eamonn Holmes in 2024.
