Royal Caribbean to open private beach club for cruise passengers
- Royal Caribbean is introducing a new private beach club in Santorini, Greece, which is scheduled to open in 2027.
- The exclusive Royal Beach Club will allow cruise passengers to avoid the crowds on the popular Greek island.
- The new Legend of the Seas, alongside Rhapsody of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas, are among the ships slated to visit the club.
- It will form part of an 'Ultimate Santorini Day', including exploration of Oia and Fira, with pricing details yet to be revealed.
- This development follows other Royal Beach Club projects, including one in Nassau, Bahamas, launching this December, and others in Cozumel, Mexico, and Lelepa in the South Pacific.