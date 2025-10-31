Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Royal Caribbean to open private beach club for cruise passengers

First look at Royal Caribbean's Legend of the Seas
  • Royal Caribbean is introducing a new private beach club in Santorini, Greece, which is scheduled to open in 2027.
  • The exclusive Royal Beach Club will allow cruise passengers to avoid the crowds on the popular Greek island.
  • The new Legend of the Seas, alongside Rhapsody of the Seas and Brilliance of the Seas, are among the ships slated to visit the club.
  • It will form part of an 'Ultimate Santorini Day', including exploration of Oia and Fira, with pricing details yet to be revealed.
  • This development follows other Royal Beach Club projects, including one in Nassau, Bahamas, launching this December, and others in Cozumel, Mexico, and Lelepa in the South Pacific.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in