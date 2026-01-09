Elon Musk’s estranged daughter featured in Fenty campaign
- Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, is one of the new faces for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign.
- The 21-year-old model, who made her New York Fashion Week debut in September, features in the brand's 'Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite' collection.
- Wilson is pictured in a red lace balconette bra and matching skirt for the campaign, which promotes new intimates, sleepwear, and loungewear.
- She has previously spoken about her financial independence from her father, clarifying that she does not have vast sums of money at her disposal.
- Wilson came out as transgender in 2022, subsequently severed ties with her father, and has publicly criticised his comments regarding her.