Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter featured in Fenty campaign

Elon Musk’s estranged daughter responds to his tweet calling her ‘dead’
  • Vivian Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, is one of the new faces for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Valentine's Day campaign.
  • The 21-year-old model, who made her New York Fashion Week debut in September, features in the brand's 'Love So Savage: A Modern Ode to Aphrodite' collection.
  • Wilson is pictured in a red lace balconette bra and matching skirt for the campaign, which promotes new intimates, sleepwear, and loungewear.
  • She has previously spoken about her financial independence from her father, clarifying that she does not have vast sums of money at her disposal.
  • Wilson came out as transgender in 2022, subsequently severed ties with her father, and has publicly criticised his comments regarding her.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in