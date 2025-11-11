Kate makes sweet gesture to 100-year-old veteran at Remembrance Day service
- The Princess of Wales attended Remembrance Day commemorations on Tuesday, 11 November 2025.
- She led a poignant two-minute silence at the National Memorial Arboretum to honour the fallen.
- Following the ceremony, Kate met with various veterans and their families.
- She spoke with Donald (Bill) Redston, a 100-year-old veteran and former marathon runner, inquiring about his passion for fitness.
- Mr Redston, who completed the London and New York City Marathons in his mid-sixties, explained his enjoyment of keeping fit due to its ease and lack of equipment required.