Kate’s heartwarming words to 100-year-old veteran at Remembrance Day service

The Princess of Wales asked a 100-year-old veteran and a former marathon runner about his passion for fitness during Remembrance Day commemorations on Tuesday (11 November).

After leading a poignant two-minute silence in remembrance of the fallen on Armistice Day at the National Memorial Arboretum, Kate met with veterans and their families.

Kneeling to hold the hand of Donald (Bill) Redston, 100, she asked him what inspired his love of running. Mr Redston ran the London Marathon and New York City Marathon when he was 65 and 66, respectively.

He said that he “liked the idea of keeping fit”, adding that he liked how “easy” it was and that it required no equipment.