Starbucks Red Cup Day is here: The drinks to order to claim giveaway
- Starbucks is holding its annual Red Cup Day today, offering a free 2025 limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of a holiday or fall beverage.
- The promotion is available across all ordering methods, including in-store, drive-thru, via the Starbucks app, and through delivery services, though it excludes specific Christmas blend coffees.
- The 2025 red cup, crafted from 95 percent recycled materials, features a unique hand-drawn design by Starbucks artist Yvonne Chan.
- Customers who reuse their clean red cup for future orders will receive a 10-cent discount, and Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire purchase.
- Here is the full list of applicable drinks to claim the offer: Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Sugar Cookie Latte, Sugar Cookie Breve, Gingerbread Chai, Gingerbread Latte, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate, Hot Chocolate, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, Holiday and Fall Cold Foams and Protein Cold Foams.