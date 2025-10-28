Red Bull to launch new energy drink Advent calendar
- Red Bull is launching its first-ever Advent calendar in the U.S. on 3 November, featuring 24 different energy drink flavours.
- The Red Bull Advent calendar will include exclusive flavours such as 'The Festive Edition' (pomegranate) and a new Winter Edition (Fuji Apple & Ginger).
- It will be available at major retailers including Kroger, Costco, Walmart, and Target.
- Starbucks is also introducing its holiday menu in the U.S. from 6 November, bringing back popular festive drinks and adding new food items.
- Starbucks customers can receive a free limited-edition red reusable coffee cup on 13 November with the purchase of any holiday-themed drink.