Dietary supplements sold at Amazon, Walmart and Target urgently recalled over salmonella fears
- Several popular dietary supplements have been recalled following a nationwide salmonella outbreak, which has resulted in 11 illnesses and three hospitalisations.
- The outbreak has been traced to a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder supplied by Vallon Farmdirect of Jodhpur, India.
- Recalled products include Organic Moringa Leaf Powder and Organic Supergreens Powder Mix from Food To Live, Organic Moringa Leaf Powder sold by Africa Imports, and Member’s Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder.
- The affected items were distributed across the US via Food To Live's website and major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Etsy, and eBay.
- Symptoms of salmonella infection typically include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, with young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems being at higher risk for severe illness.