Warning issued over raw milk after newborn baby’s death
- New Mexico health officials are warning against consuming raw dairy products after a newborn baby died from a listeria infection.
- The infection is believed to be linked to unpasteurized milk consumed by the infant's mother during her pregnancy, with raw milk identified as the “most likely” cause.
- Officials highlighted the significant risks raw dairy poses to pregnant women, infants, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.
- The warning follows increased public discussion about raw milk, partly influenced by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vocal advocate for unpasteurized dairy.
- Public health agencies, including the FDA, consistently advise that raw milk can contain dangerous pathogens like Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli, which pasteurization effectively eliminates.
