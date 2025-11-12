Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How just one test could quickly determine if you’re having a heart attack

Doctor reveals one simple exercise that can lower risk of heart attack
  • A new rapid heart attack test could significantly accelerate diagnosis and treatment for patients in emergency departments.
  • The bedside troponin test analyses blood on a cartridge, providing results in minutes compared to traditional lab tests, which can take up to two hours.
  • A study across six New Zealand hospitals found that patients receiving the rapid test were discharged or admitted for heart attack care an average of 47 minutes faster.
  • Crucially, a 30-day follow-up revealed no differences in patient outcomes, confirming the safety and accuracy of the rapid diagnostic method.
  • Experts emphasise that reducing diagnostic delays is vital for patient care and helps alleviate pressure on busy emergency departments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in