Huge Queen Elizabeth exhibition to open in Buckingham Palace next year
- Leading British designers Erdem Moralioglu, Richard Quinn, and Christopher Kane will contribute to "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Style", the largest ever exhibition dedicated to the late monarch's fashion.
- The landmark exhibition will be staged at Buckingham Palace’s The King’s Gallery in 2026, coinciding with the centenary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth.
- Approximately 200 items will be on display, with around half making their public debut, including pieces by the contributing designers and significant items from the Queen's personal archive.
- Key exhibits will feature iconic garments such as her Sir Norman Hartnell wedding and coronation gowns, a childhood bridesmaid dress, and 1970s Ian Thomas evening dresses.
- The designers will also share insights in the official centenary publication, "Queen Elizabeth II: Fashion And Style", which will include a tribute from Dame Anna Wintour.