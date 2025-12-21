Prince William and George continue family tradition from 1993
- Prince George joined his father, Prince William, in preparing Christmas lunches for the homeless at St Vincent’s Centre in Victoria, continuing a tradition initiated by Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1993.
- During his first visit to The Passage hub, 12-year-old George signed the same visitor's book page that his grandmother and father had signed 32 years prior.
- The young prince assisted with making Yorkshire puddings, while Prince William prepared Brussels sprouts, and they also helped bake cupcakes and assemble care packages for distribution.
- They met individuals supported by the charity, including a couple who found homes through The Passage and plan to hold their wedding reception at the centre.
- Mick Clarke, Chief Executive of The Passage, highlighted the significance of the visit, recalling how Diana first brought William to the centre at a similar age.