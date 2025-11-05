Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William charms Brazilian locals during island visit

Prince William charms crowd by cuddling baby on Brazilian island visit
  • The Prince of Wales visited Ilha de Paqueta in Brazil on Tuesday, 4 November, during his trip for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards.
  • During his visit, Prince William was filmed cuddling 10-month-old Joaquim Monteiro, charming well-wishers.
  • He met with locals and learned about the island's distinctive mangrove habitat.
  • The Prince experienced the island's slower pace of life, where bicycles are the main form of transport and private cars are absent.
  • This engagement took place on the second day of the royal's visit to Brazil.
