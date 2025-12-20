Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Archie and Lilibet make rare appearance in Harry and Meghan’s Christmas video

Harry and Meghan show rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet in Christmas video
  • The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a Christmas video.
  • The video featured Archie and Lilibet helping to serve Thanksgiving meals alongside their parents at a community kitchen in Los Angeles.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan announced that their foundation, Archewell, will be renamed Archewell Philanthropies.
  • This renaming aims to allow the couple and their children to expand their global philanthropic endeavours as a family.
  • The family photo was accompanied by a festive message from Meghan's Instagram, stating: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours."
