Archie and Lilibet make rare appearance in Harry and Meghan’s Christmas video
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a Christmas video.
- The video featured Archie and Lilibet helping to serve Thanksgiving meals alongside their parents at a community kitchen in Los Angeles.
- Prince Harry and Meghan announced that their foundation, Archewell, will be renamed Archewell Philanthropies.
- This renaming aims to allow the couple and their children to expand their global philanthropic endeavours as a family.
- The family photo was accompanied by a festive message from Meghan's Instagram, stating: "Happy Holidays! From our family to yours."