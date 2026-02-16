Presidents Day 2026: Which stores are open and closed on the federal holiday?
- Presidents Day, officially known as Washington's Birthday, falls on Monday, 16 February this year and honours the nation's first president.
- Most major grocery stores, including Aldi, Food Lion, Giant Food, Trader Joe's, and Wegmans, will remain open, as will Target and CVS Pharmacy locations, according to CBS.
- Fast-food establishments like Burger King, Dunkin', Chick-fil-A, IHOP, Taco Bell, and Subway are expected to be open, though customers should check local hours.
- Most banks will be closed in observance of the federal holiday, and the U.S. stock market will also be shut, resuming trading on Tuesday, 17 February.
- The U.S. Postal Service will suspend mail delivery and close retail locations, but UPS and FedEx will both make deliveries.
