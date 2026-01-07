Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Scientists find link between food preservatives and type 2 diabetes

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you? | Decomplicated
  • A new study has linked food preservatives, widely used in processed food and drink, to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.
  • The research, published in Nature Communications, analysed data from over 100,000 French adults.
  • Participants with a high consumption of preservatives were found to be almost 50 per cent more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.
  • Both non-antioxidant and antioxidant preservatives, identifiable by E-codes, were associated with an increased incidence of type 2 diabetes.
  • Experts recommend favouring fresh, minimally processed foods and limiting unnecessary additives, though further research is needed to confirm these links.
In full

