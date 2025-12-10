Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Need a repeat prescription over Christmas? Act fast, expert warns

Dr Oscar Duke says the simple step can help you avoid frustration this holiday season
  • A health expert, Dr Oscar Duke, has issued an important warning regarding repeat prescriptions ahead of Christmas.
  • Speaking on BBC Morning Live, Dr Duke advised that Friday 12 December is a crucial date for ordering these medicines.
  • The warning is due to anticipated GP practice closures over the Christmas period.
  • Doctors also face increased patient demand during the colder winter months.
  • Ordering repeat prescriptions early will ensure individuals have sufficient stock and avoid stress during the festive season.
