Milk recall issued over possible chemical contamination
- Prairie Farms has issued a voluntary recall for hundreds of gallons of its fat-free milk due to potential contamination with food-grade cleaning agents.
- The company identified the quality issue on November 24, with an estimated 320 gallons of the affected product already sold to consumers.
- The recalled milk was produced at Prairie Farms' Iowa facility and distributed to Woodman's stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.
- Consumers are advised not to consume the product, identifiable by specific code dates and timestamps and should dispose of it or return it for a refund, though no illnesses have been reported.
- This recall follows other recent U.S. dairy product recalls, including Boar's Head Pecorino Romano cheeses, which were pulled from shelves due to Listeria contamination concerns.