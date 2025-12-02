Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Milk recall issued over possible chemical contamination

  • Prairie Farms has issued a voluntary recall for hundreds of gallons of its fat-free milk due to potential contamination with food-grade cleaning agents.
  • The company identified the quality issue on November 24, with an estimated 320 gallons of the affected product already sold to consumers.
  • The recalled milk was produced at Prairie Farms' Iowa facility and distributed to Woodman's stores in Illinois and Wisconsin.
  • Consumers are advised not to consume the product, identifiable by specific code dates and timestamps and should dispose of it or return it for a refund, though no illnesses have been reported.
  • This recall follows other recent U.S. dairy product recalls, including Boar's Head Pecorino Romano cheeses, which were pulled from shelves due to Listeria contamination concerns.
