Peter Andre shares heartbreaking update on mum’s Parkinson’s diagnosis
- Peter Andre has given an update on his mother's health, revealing she is no longer able to speak.
- His 88-year-old mother, Thea, was diagnosed with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's in 2023.
- Andre shared this news in an Instagram post featuring his one-year-old daughter, Belle, speaking to his 92-year-old father, Savvas, on a video call.
- He stated that although his mother sees her on calls daily, the Parkinson's is taking its toll.
- Andre highlighted that family moments, such as the one shared, are the most precious to him.