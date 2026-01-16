Legendary DJ set to perform on well-known cruise ship – here’s when
- Legendary DJ Pete Tong is scheduled to perform a special set on P&O Cruises' Arvia ship.
- The 90-minute performance will take place on Saturday 19 September 2026, in the SkyDome, while the ship is docked at Botafoc Pier in Ibiza.
- This event marks the Arvia's inaugural visit to the iconic party island.
- Tong expressed his excitement about bringing the spirit of Ibiza to the cruise, calling the island his "spiritual home".
- The 14-night Western Mediterranean cruise departs from Southampton on 13 September 2026, with prices starting from £1,129 per person.