Another pet food brand added to list of recalled dog and cat products

Infected animals can spread salmonella to humans or other pets
  • Several dog and cat food brands are subject to a recall due to potential salmonella contamination, as announced by the Food and Drug Administration.
  • The recall affects products from Wisconsin-based Foodynamics and Minnesota-based Raw Bistro Pet Fare.
  • Foodynamics is voluntarily recalling specific lots of freeze-dried pet treats under the brands Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets, and What’s In the Bowl.
  • Raw Bistro Pet Fare is recalling two types of its frozen beef dog food.
  • Salmonella poses health risks to pets, causing symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, and can also affect humans who handle the contaminated food.
