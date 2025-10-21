Another pet food brand added to list of recalled dog and cat products
- Several dog and cat food brands are subject to a recall due to potential salmonella contamination, as announced by the Food and Drug Administration.
- The recall affects products from Wisconsin-based Foodynamics and Minnesota-based Raw Bistro Pet Fare.
- Foodynamics is voluntarily recalling specific lots of freeze-dried pet treats under the brands Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets, and What’s In the Bowl.
- Raw Bistro Pet Fare is recalling two types of its frozen beef dog food.
- Salmonella poses health risks to pets, causing symptoms such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, and can also affect humans who handle the contaminated food.