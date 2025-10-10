Penny Lancaster makes candid admission about childhood bullying
- Penny Lancaster candidly discussed her personal and "painful" struggle with bullying during her early life.
- Appearing on Lorraine, the Loose Women panellist revealed she was bullied at school "for all sorts of reasons".
- She shared that her mother taught her a powerful lesson to try and "look at the other perspective" of the person doing the bullying.
- Lancaster believes this lesson has provided her with the "tools to deal with bullies in adulthood" throughout her life.
