Italian Parsley recalled over salmonella concerns
- Pacific International Marketing has recalled 474 cases of bulk Italian Parsley.
- The recall was issued after a sample of the parsley tested positive for salmonella on October 6.
- The affected product was sold to wholesalers in eight U.S. states, including Arizona, California, and Florida, between September 22 and 25.
- Salmonella can cause severe symptoms such as fever, diarrhea and vomiting, and can be fatal for young children, the elderly or those with weakened immune systems.
- Consumers who have purchased the recalled parsley are urged to dispose of it or return it for a full refund, although no illnesses have been reported to date.